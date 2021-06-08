CHICAGO (CBS) — A Kenilworth man was arrested Tuesday on charges connected to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Christian Kulas, 24, appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday afternoon. He spoke only to answer a judge, who ordered that he will be released to his mother.

There are several videos and pictures of Kulas floating online that appear to show him at the Capitol.

Kulas signed a $4,500 appearance bond to be released from custody Tuesday – meaning that he does not presently need to pay anything, but he will owe the money if he violates the conditions of his bond.

Among those conditions are that Kulas must surrender his passport and may not travel outside the Northern District of Illinois without pre-approval, and must cooperate with getting a DNA sample if required, among other stipulations. In particular, he must stay away from Washington, D.C. unless ordered to appear there in court or to consult with attorneys.

He also cannot possess a gun, use alcohol excessively, or use drugs unless prescribed.

Kulas’ father also has two guns at home, which must be removed by Friday.

In court, it was agreed that Kulas’ mother will supervise him to follow court orders.

Kulas graduated from Lake Forest High School in 2015.