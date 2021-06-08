DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is investigating a viral video showing women dancing and twerking on top of a police cruiser.

The cell phone video is all over social media.

It shows three women on the hood and roof of a Chicago Police SUV, as the vehicle slowly drives through a large crowd of cheering onlookers.

It’s unclear where or when the video was recorded.

Police would only say they are investigating the incident.

 

