CHICAGO (CBS) — Touted as the city’s “newest next generation local food emporium,” the first of what’s planned to be a chain of small footprint grocery stores opened Tuesday in Lincoln Park.

A niche grocer focused on prepared foods and locally sourced products, Dom’s Kitchen & Market is the latest concept from Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano.

Mariano teamed up with Jay Owen, a descendant of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, and with former Dominick’s executive Don Fitzgerald to create the new store.

At about one-third the size of a traditional supermarket, Dom’s Kitchen & Market won’t be a full-fledged supermarket like the Mariano’s chain, but rather will focus on specialty items; including organic products, prepared meals, wine tastings, cooking demonstrations, and spots to eat or drink in the store.

“Dom’s started as a vision almost three years ago, based on the belief consumers wanted a different type of meal shopping experience. They wanted a place where they could learn, see, touch, and enjoy great food from the kitchen to the market. We have curated the most unique artisanal food products along with fresh-baked goods, seasonal produce from local farms, and meat and seafood delivered fresh every day,” Owen said.

The store also will offer cooking classes and demonstrations, a coffee shop, and wine and beer that customers can drink while they shop.

Kitchen stations will offer soups, sandwiches, made to order salads, pizza, and sushi.

“At Dom’s, we seek to offer well-crafted, locally sourced, globally inspired food in an interactive environment of discovery, generous hospitality that connects people to their community and each other, which we’re doing a lot more of these days,” Fitzgerald said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped cut the ribbon on the new store at 2730 N. Halsted St., and said it serves as an example of the city’s ability to attract and retain businesses even during the pandemic.

“Dom’s Kitchen & Market will become our city’s newest next generation local food emporium. At Dom’s, customers will be able to buy groceries, order meals to go or for delivery, or even grab a drink at the end of the day,” Lightfoot said.

The team behind Dom’s said they plan to open more stores in the future, but have yet to announce any additional locations.