CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago White Sox fans can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and see their favorite team for free.

Outside of Guaranteed Rate Field, fans 18 and older can get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot before the Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

Every vaccinated person gets two free tickets for that night’s game or a voucher good for other games later this month.

You can register at the Cook County Health website.

The pop-up vaccination clinic is in the patio, near Gate One.

