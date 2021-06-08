CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago White Sox fans can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and see their favorite team for free.
Outside of Guaranteed Rate Field, fans 18 and older can get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot before the Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.
Every vaccinated person gets two free tickets for that night’s game or a voucher good for other games later this month.
You can register at the Cook County Health website.
The pop-up vaccination clinic is in the patio, near Gate One.
“Give the people what they want to see. They want to see us.”
