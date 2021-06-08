CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State University will not require returning students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but those who do not provide vaccine documentation will be required to participate in free on-campus testing for the virus.
University officials said it will consider requiring the vaccine should the FDA grant full approval. The agency granted emergency approval late in 2020.
“While the COVID-19 vaccine is not currently mandated, Illinois State University strongly encourages all eligible members of the campus community – students, faculty, and staff – to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” the university said in a statement.
The majority of fall 2021 classes will the taught in-person, the university said.
Students living in dorms will need to provide evidence of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination or participate in required COVID-19 testing which will be provided free of charge on campus.
Enhanced cleaning will continue in public areas and restrooms.
Dining areas will be fully operational, the university said. Recreation activities will resume to near normal levels following applicable health guidelines. All areas of the Student Fitness Center and the Bowling and Billiards Center will be open without capacity limits.