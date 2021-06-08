CHICAGO (CBS) — A minivan ended up in a store after a wild crash on the South Side.
The out-of-control van slammed right through the front of an Ashley Stewart clothing store in Morgan Park.READ MORE: Teenage Boy Accused Of Firing Into Crowd Near Lincoln Park High School, Leaving Another Teen Boy With Graze Wound
It plowed through the middle of the store, taking out mannequins and clothing racks and finally crashing through the back.READ MORE: Christian Kulas Of North Suburban Kenilworth Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection
Two people were taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Foot Traffic Downtown Is Up To 45% Of Normal, Chicago Loop Alliance Says
Police are still investigating how this happened.