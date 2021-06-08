CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of three suspects wanted in a carjacking at a Subway restaurant in Mount Greenwood this past weekend.

The video shows the suspects storming into the Subway at 3154 W. 103rd St. at 3:49 a.m. Sunday. One has a long rifle, another a handgun.

Police said the armed assailants came up and pointed both the handgun and the shotgun as they demanded the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The victim got into a fight with the suspects, but they ended up taking his keys and fleeing in his blue sedan, police said.

Two other victims were robbed by the assailants as they exited the restaurant building, police said earlier.

Around 5 a.m., the vehicle stolen from the Mount Greenwood restaurant parking lot was used as a means of transportation by the carjackers as they stole a rideshare driver waiting for customers in the 10200 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the victims discharged their weapon in one of the incidents.

One of the stolen vehicles was a blue Kia Forte with Illinois license plate BC 77842, the second a black Ford Expedition with Illinois license plate IROKEM 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

This was one of numerous carjackings this weekend in the Chicago area, including two in the downtown area and a third in the Gold Coast.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a 53-year-old man was traveling on Lake Shore Drive when he was involved in a minor traffic crash. He pulled over in the 200 block of East Balbo Drive, and the people in the other vehicle involved in the crash approached him with a gun and announced a robbery, police said.

The unknown men fled in the victim’s vehicle with his personal belongings.

There were also two carjackings within minutes of each other this past Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m. on LaSalle Street near Lake Street in the Loop, a white Toyota sedan bumped into an Audi Q-5. The driver got out, and then two armed people, possibly teenagers, stole the Audi at gunpoint.

Within a few minutes, another man was carjacked on the cusp of the Gold Coast and Old Town. Two men pointed a handgun at a driver on North Boulevard near Clark Street and stole his 2019 Porsche Cayenne. The 40-year-old driver believes he saw a woman following them in a white Honda CRV.

So far this year, 616 people have been carjacked. When you compare that to the same time last year, we had 308 carjackings through May 30, 2020 – and keep in mind that 2020 ended with a record 135 percent spike in carjackings too.