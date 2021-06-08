CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead after a police chase that started in Dyer, Indiana ends with a car flipping over in a crash in nearby St. John.
St. John police said a white Chevy Impala slammed into a blue Nissan sedan around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 near 101st Street Tuesday. The Chevy then hit a Lake County Sheriff’s patrol car heading to the area to assist Dyer police.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: With Full Reopening Coming Friday, State Sees Continued Progress In Key Coronavirus Metrics
The crash killed the driver of the Chevy Impala. The Sheriff’s Deputy was able to get herself out of the vehicle, but did suffer a broken wrist.READ MORE: Field Museum Study Focuses On Solutions To Cut Down On Bird Collisions
Firefighters had to help the Nissan’s driver get out, but said that driver did not suffer any serious injuries.MORE NEWS: Girl, 16, Sexually Assaulted On Robert McClory Bike Path In Beach Park
The investigation is ongoing. Dyer police have not confirmed what led to the pursuit.