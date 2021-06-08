DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Burned Body, Commercial Avenue, Houston Avenue, South Deering, Vet's Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A burned body was found near a vacant lot Tuesday evening in the South Deering community.

At 7:25 p.m., the unidentified person was found dead in the 9900 block of South Houston Avenue in the Vets Park neighborhood after being severely burned near the vacant lot, police said.

READ MORE: 9-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet In Back Of The Yards

A witness reported seeing smoke and thinking it was someone burning debris near the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, which he said happens often. But it turned out a body was burning.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Muggy And Warm

There was no one in custody Tuesday night.

MORE NEWS: Teenage Boy Accused Of Firing Into Crowd Near Lincoln Park High School, Leaving Another Teen Boy With Graze Wound

Area Two detectives were conducting a death investigation.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff