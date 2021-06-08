CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy faced multiple charges Tuesday after police said he shot into a crowd in a parking lot near Lincoln Park High School, leaving a boy of the same age with a graze wound.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, police were called to Burling Street north of Armitage Avenue near Oz Park. They found the boy had shot into the crowd and left the other 17-year-old boy with a graze wound to the head. The injured teen was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition following the shooting.READ MORE: 9-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet In Back Of The Yards
The boy was apprehended soon afterward in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue, and a Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered, police said. He was initiallyREAD MORE: Burned Body Found Near Vacant Lot In South Deering
The boy was initially charged as a juvenile with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. Charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm were added Tuesday based on additional video evidence from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Muggy And Warm
The boy made his first appearance in Juvenile Court on Wednesday of last week.