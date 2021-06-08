CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Supt. David Brown said the department is still looking into a wild video showing women essentially twerking on a moving squad car, dancing on the hood and roof as the SUV kept driving through a large crowd.
The cell phone video went viral over the weekend, although it's still unclear when or where it was recorded.
Brown said the officers involved will face consequences if they did anything wrong.
“As soon as we have more information, we’ll certainly release it; but that’s not the behavior, obviously, that we support, and we will be holding officers accountable when appropriate,” Brown said.
Brown didn't offer any clues on where or when the incident happened when he discussed the video on Monday.
Neither did the person who posted the video on social media.