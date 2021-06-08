CHICAGO (CBS) — The Sky are trying to shake off a brutal seven-game losing streak.
Their other goals right now include staying positive and getting healthy. They have had a bunch of key players out.
After star Candace Parker missed eight games with an ankle injury, the Sky are hoping that she will finally return on Wednesday against the Indiana Fever.
"Us having this record is adversity as far as our basketball team, but it's not an adversity that people have in real life. You know, but this helps you get ready for it, and so if you can use this as a reference and bounce back from it, we've seen teams do this before. We'll be fine," said Sky Head Coach and General Manager James Wade. "We're all confident in what we have as a group. We're all confident in each other."
There were big expectations for the Sky entering the season. Now, there is only one way to go – and that’s up.