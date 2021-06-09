DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — If you want to check out what is most likely the last season at Arlington International Racecourse, you’d better hurry up and get tickets.

You have a chance to buy them online today for July races starting at noon.

There are no general admission tickets so these tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Tickets are only sold one month in advance of race dates.

The 94-year-old race track is currently up for sale.

