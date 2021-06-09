CHCAGO (CBS)– A SWAT team is responding to a barricade situation in Auburn Gresham.
According to police, officers on patrol saw a man in an alley shooting into a garage in the 300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.
Police said a responding officer "discharged their weapon at the offender" before the offender fled the scene.
When the officers entered the garage, they found two victims inside. A 60-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The second victim. a man in his 50s, was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.
Police said the offender barricaded himself in his home and a SWAT team has been on the scene for over five hours.