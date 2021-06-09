CHICAGO (CBS) — The NFL wants all their players and coaches to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
But as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Wednesday, getting to that point is a bit of a process as the Bears go through voluntary organized team activities.READ MORE: 4 Vehicles Crash On Lake Shore Drive In Jackson Park, One Ends Up On Bike Path
Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he expects all of his coaching staff to be fully vaccinated by training camp to avoid losing access to practices and meetings among other things under NFL protocol.READ MORE: 'It's All Unexplainable:' Woman Grabbed 3-Year-Old Son From Burning Couch, Rushed Out Of Evanston Home After Explosive Was Thrown In His Room
As far as the players go, they can’t require vaccinations, but the team will encourage it.
“If you understand the education of it, if we encourage it – which is what we’re doing – then we can all make our own decisions and decide to get it, with the rules that we all have, I’m able to go around and I don’t have to wear that mask anymore. I’m pretty fired up to not have to put that thing on. I left it in my car, I walked into work. It’s just different when you see people’s expressions when you talk to them – when you’re out in the field, in meetings, et cetera,” Nagy said. “I think the best thing that (head athletic trainer) Andre (Tucker) and the rest of our staff is done here is we’ve really just encouraged people to ask questions that they’re not sure about.”MORE NEWS: West Town Tops List For Rat Complaints In Chicago, But Residents Say City Is Stepping Up
Players who aren’t vaccinated are still expected to wear masks and practice social distancing, and they will be subject to daily COVID testing.