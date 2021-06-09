CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was hit by a car late Wednesday in the aftermath of a road rage incident in the Chatham neighborhood.
Police said a blue sport-utility vehicle driven by an unknown person and a red sedan being driven by a 49-year-old man were involved in a road rage incident on an expressway at 4:45 p.m. The Dan Ryan Expressway is near the scene.
Both vehicles ended up in the 8800 block of South Michigan Avenue afterward, police said.
While both vehicles were headed north on Michigan Avenue, the person in the blue SUV took out a gun and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle. The SUV then hit a 5-year-old boy who was in the street, and then turned west and fled, police said.
The boy suffered blunt trauma to the left side of his body and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
The man driving the red sedan was not injured.
Family members said the boy who was struck is named Wisdom.
The boy’s cousin, Andrea Thompson, issued a Facebook post on Thursday calling on community activists and advocates to come to the hospital.
Thompson wrote that Wisdom is "relatively OK" and having tests run, but was left with broken arms and legs.
Area Two detectives were investigating the incident, while Illinois State Police were investigating the earlier road rage incident.