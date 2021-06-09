DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a hot and humid day.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be mid to upper 80s with chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

By the weekend, temperatures near the 90s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday.

