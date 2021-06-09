CHICAGO (CBS) —
REST OF THIS AFTERNOON
Just a few stray showers will be around until sunset. Conditions in northwest Indiana are favorable for a few brief funnel clouds. The National Weather Service has received a few reports of sightings. These rarely touch the ground and protrude a few hundred feet from the parent cloud and only last a few minutes before dissipating.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Fog develops overnight, some locally dense near the lakefront. Fog may linger through the morning commute. The low is 67.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Heat and humidity stay in place for the next three days. The front on Saturday will touch off afternoon storms and eventually pull a drier air mass our way.
The high for Thursday is 86 with a stray shower to the south. On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 89.