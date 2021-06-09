DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS)

Highs So Far: 06.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

REST OF THIS AFTERNOON
Just a few stray showers will be around until sunset. Conditions in northwest Indiana are favorable for a few brief funnel clouds. The National Weather Service has received a few reports of sightings. These rarely touch the ground and protrude a few hundred feet from the parent cloud and only last a few minutes before dissipating.

3:10 p.m. Wednesday: 06.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Fog develops overnight, some locally dense near the lakefront. Fog may linger through the morning commute. The low is 67.

Visibility Tracker 6 a.m. Thursday: 06.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

INTO THE WEEKEND
Heat and humidity stay in place for the next three days. The front on Saturday will touch off afternoon storms and eventually pull a drier air mass our way.

The high for Thursday is 86 with a stray shower to the south. On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 89.

