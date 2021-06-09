CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s issues with rats are no secret to anyone, but just how bad is the city’s rodent problem?

CBS 2’s Tara Molina dug into the numbers Wednesday, focusing on the community area we found has more rat complaints than any other – West Town.

The West Town community area includes the neighborhoods of Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, East Village, Noble Square, River West, parts of Bucktown, and the West Town neighborhood itself – as well as the park of Humboldt Park.

We found through a public records request that people in West Town have already filed more than 1,000 rat complaints this year. They have filed multiple thousands in the past three.

The people we talked to in the area on Wednesday were not surprised to hear that.

Quiet streets, family homes, and alleys that look pretty tidy can be found in West Town – and there’s no sign of a problem when the sun is out. But things change at night, when the West Town rats come out.

“Well, I’ll talk to you about rats,” said Matthew Mertz, who lives with his family on one of the streets we checked out Thursday.

Mertz’s street is among those that have some of the most rat complaints 311. He and his family saw the same well-fed, cat-sized rat so many times here that they named it.

“Chubby,” Mertz said. “Chubby was a well-fed snacking machine.”

Mertz said Chubby is gone now, thanks to the city – and call after call to 311, trap after trap.

“Goodbye, Chubby,” Mertz said. “Adios.”

With more than 1,200 rat complaints filed in the West Town community area just this year, we looked at the same time frame in years past and found consistently high numbers there. They doubled the past two years.

This is a month-by-month breakdown of rodent complaints in West Town by month since February 2019.

Date # of Complaints Total 6,365 2019 2,099 Feb 6 Mar 104 Apr 132 May 175 Jun 251 Jul 300 Aug 319 Sep 318 Oct 231 Nov 134 Dec 129 2020 3,064 Jan 145 Feb 121 Mar 130 Apr 203 May 342 Jun 297 Jul 347 Aug 370 Sep 380 Oct 308 Nov 231 Dec 190 2021 1,202 Jan 145 Feb 76 Mar 222 Apr 266 May 355 Jun 138

And while West Town has the highest number of complaints in the city, they are followed closely by the community areas of Portage Park, Logan Square, and Lakeview. This is a citywide breakdown of rat complaints by quarter:

Date # of Complaints 2019 41,086 Qtr1 2,492 Qtr2 11,000 Qtr3 18,014 Qtr4 9,580 2020 54,068 Qtr1 7,805 Qtr2 13,958 Qtr3 20,171 Qtr4 12,134 2021 22,625 Qtr1 9,260 Qtr2 13,365 Grand Total 117,779

This is a breakdown of rat complaints in the top five community areas for the first two quarters of 2019, 2020, and 2021 to date:

Community Area # of Complaints 24 (West Town) 3,108 2019 668 Qtr1 110 Qtr2 558 2020 1,238 Qtr1 396 Qtr2 842 2021 1,202 Qtr1 443 Qtr2 759 22 (Logan Square) 2,482 2019 623 Qtr1 125 Qtr2 498 READ MORE: 'It's All Unexplainable:' Woman Grabbed 3-Year-Old Son From Burning Couch, Rushed Out Of Evanston Home After Explosive Was Thrown In His Room 2020 986 Qtr1 345 Qtr2 641 2021 873 Qtr1 319 Qtr2 554 15 (Portage Park) 2,377 2019 475 Qtr1 95 Qtr2 380 2020 931 Qtr1 301 Qtr2 630 2021 971 Qtr1 376 Qtr2 595 6 (Lake View) 2,292 2019 619 Qtr1 128 Qtr2 491 2020 806 Qtr1 309 Qtr2 497 2021 867 Qtr1 346 Qtr2 521 64 (Clearing) 2,005 2019 456 Qtr1 80 Qtr2 376 2020 791 Qtr1 282 Qtr2 509 2021 758 Qtr1 310 Qtr2 448

We asked Chicago’s Streets and Sanitation Department about the success Mertz told us they had on his block – and what is being done about the rat problem across Chicago, complaints or not. Streets and San released this statement:

“The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) is dedicated to keeping Chicago clean and healthy, which includes continuing rodent baiting year-round. We recommend residents continue to clean up after their dogs, maintain their gardens and birdfeeders, and contain their garbage to help support our baiting efforts.”

A spokesperson didn’t give us specific info on the city efforts, but did say the department is meeting its target of responding to rodent complaints within five days.

In West Town, residents said that effort we’re told they’ve seen here in West Town.

“Call the city,” Mertz said. “They do help, and they do bait, and they do put poisons down – and it worked.”

The Streets and San spokesperson went on to say everyone has a part in solving the rat problem. They’re asking that you clean up after pets and bird feeders and keep garbage contained to help.

Meanwhile, the Tree House Humane Society is using feral cats to fight the problem across the city. They are placing 10 to 15 cats in neighborhoods every month.

We checked in with the Tree House to see how many have been placed in West Town. Information was not immediately available.