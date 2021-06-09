CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority unveiled a first look Wednesday at plans for the new State and Lake Loop ‘L’ station downtown.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the CTA and the Chicago Department of Transportation for the unveiling of the design for the new station, which will replace an existing structure that dates back to 1895.

The Mayor’s office said new station will be fully accessible, with wider platforms and new customer amenities. It will include wide balconies overlooking State Street – including a close view of the Chicago Theatre. The station will be covered by a broad, modern glass canopy.

There will also be four new elevators, while currently, there are no elevators at all.

“Given that the State and Lake CTA Station lies within the beating heart of Chicago, we must pave the way for its full modernization and make it easily accessible for all transit riders,” Mayor Lightfoot said in a news release. “In addition to accessibility, this project also demonstrates our commitment to the full revival of the Loop—which is the economic engine and cultural hub of our great city.”

In 2019, the State/Lake station – serving the Brown, Orange, Purple, and Green, and Pink lines – was the second-busiest in the Loop ‘L’ system, with more than 3.7 million annual entries.

“The intersection of State and Lake Streets is an iconic location in the heart of Chicago, and it deserves a station that makes a bold statement while meeting the needs of the 21st Century transit customer,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. said in the release.

So far, the city has secured $130 million in federal grants for the station rebuilding project, but needs another $50 million to make the project happen.

Once the funding is in place, the city said the project will take three years to complete.