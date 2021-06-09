SAN DIEGO (CBS/AP) — Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 to take two of three.
The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a 10-day stretch, including a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field last week.
Darvish retired the first nine Cubs batters before Pederson hit a towering home run to right-center field leading off the fourth to tie the game at 1.
Pederson mimicked Fernando Tatis Jr.’s stutter step as he approached third base on his trot. It was Pederson’s seventh.
#Cubs win 5 of 6 vs. Padres to take season series.#CubTogether pic.twitter.com/wCEMlxpsZP
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 9, 2021
