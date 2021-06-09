DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A house fire left five people injured in Evanston Tuesday night.

The Evanston Fire Department responded to the house on Brown Avenue after a call came in for an explosion.

The Evanston fire chief said based on the scene, it did not look like the fire started in a natural way. However, officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Five people were rescued from the house and treated for injuries.

A witness said he initially thought he heard thunder, but went outside and heard a mother calling for help from the house. He said the mother was trying to escape out the window and handed him a child.

Officials are investigating.

 

