CHICAGO (CBS)– A house fire left five people injured in Evanston Tuesday night.
The Evanston Fire Department responded to the house on Brown Avenue after a call came in for an explosion.
The Evanston fire chief said based on the scene, it did not look like the fire started in a natural way. However, officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.
Five people were rescued from the house and treated for injuries.
A witness said he initially thought he heard thunder, but went outside and heard a mother calling for help from the house. He said the mother was trying to escape out the window and handed him a child.
Officials are investigating.
