CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally shot while answering his front door in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the 60-year-old man answered the door after hearing the doorbell, in the 1000 block of 83rd Street around 2 a.m.READ MORE: With Expressway Shootings A Crisis In Chicago Area, Suburban Man Says He Was Narrowly Missed On I-290 In August
Police said a family member heard a gunshot and found the man with a gunshot wound to his forehead.READ MORE: SWAT Team Responding To Shooting Suspect Barricaded In Auburn Gresham House
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.MORE NEWS: After 2-Year Struggle And Insurance Company Denial, 5-Year-Old Girl Finally Gets New Wheelchair Thanks To Anonymous Donor
No one is in custody.