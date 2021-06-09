DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally shot while answering his front door in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the 60-year-old man answered the door after hearing the doorbell, in the 1000 block of 83rd Street around 2 a.m.

Police said a family member heard a gunshot and found the man with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

