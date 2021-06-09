CHICAGO (CBS) — A meal made in Chicago will end up helping people in India devastated by the pandemic.
One item is butter chicken from Chicago chef Anupy Singla.READ MORE: 4 Vehicles Crash On Lake Shore Drive In Jackson Park, One Ends Up On Bike Path
It’s just one of the foods made for teachers at the British International School of Chicago in the South Loop.
Those teachers will pay for the food by donating to a fund for coronavirus victims in India.
But it’s not just a fundraiser.READ MORE: 'It's All Unexplainable:' Woman Grabbed 3-Year-Old Son From Burning Couch, Rushed Out Of Evanston Home After Explosive Was Thrown In His Room
“The key thing was to make sure the students are educated on what’s happening,” said teacher Iena Dua. “So I compiled a series of resources just so they would have the background information and understand how lucky we are, and how things are so different in India.”
The school even made a video in Hindi.
So far, they’ve raised almost $4,000, and there are more events planned to collect even more money.MORE NEWS: West Town Tops List For Rat Complaints In Chicago, But Residents Say City Is Stepping Up