CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are on the scene of another expressway shooting, this one on the Bishop Ford.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened on the southbound ramp of I-94 to 111th Street around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting victim is a 28-year-old female from Chicago. She "self-transported to a Chicago Police District."
ISP said the victim was traveling on Interstate 94 southbound between 103rd street and 111th street when her car was hit by gunfire. Police said the shots “were fired from an unknown vehicle also traveling at that location.”
On Monday night, a man was shot while driving on the Bishop Ford near 120th Street.
Illinois State Police said the driver was shot in the leg around 10:18 p.m., in between 115th and 130th streets, and drove himself to Roseland Hospital.