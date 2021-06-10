CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Evanston confirm a teen was electrocuted after walking on the CTA tracks in Evanston.
It happened early Wednesday morning on June 9 around 2:30 a.m. north of the 1000 block of Central Street, south of Isabella and north of Central.
Commander Ryan Glew said Samantha Cerrona and a friend walked south on the tracks from Isabella.
According to the Evanston Police Department, at Isabella the tracks are not elevated that's how they were able to get on the tracks.
They walked south where the “victim stumbled or tripped and made contact with the electrified rail.”
Evanston Police officers attempted CPR. The fire department took the teen to Evanston Hospital where Cerrona was pronounced dead.
Authorities said an investigation is still pending.