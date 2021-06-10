CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in more than a year, life in Chicago will look close to normal starting Friday, as the city and state move into the final phase of reopening.

Five of the city’s museums are doing something a little different Friday night, by staying open late to celebrate and welcome back visitors as the state fully reopens.

Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum of Natural History will stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday. The DuSable Museum of African American History, the Museum of Science and Industry, and the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture will stay open until 10 p.m.

All five museums will resume normal hours on Saturday.

Although the beginning of Phase 5 of the state’s reopening plan means no more capacity limits on businesses, there are still some COVID-19 restrictions in place.

For example, while all businesses can reopen without state restrictions, they can still require customers to wear masks and observe social distancing.

While people who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in most circumstances, face coverings will still be required when people are riding public transportation or in congregate settings like schools, hospitals, daycare centers, and correctional facilities.

In addition, people who haven’t been fully vaccinated are still urged to wear masks in public.

However, the governor will lift the outdoor mask requirement for all Illinois schools, in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But if you are planning an event that involves a large crowd – say like a wedding – you can move forward with those plans.

Large events like festivals can also return with no capacity limits.

Sports stadiums can also bring back fans at 100% capacity. For example, Wrigley Field will allow full capacity starting Friday, when the Cubs host the Cardinals.

The White Sox will resume full capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 25.