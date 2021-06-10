CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be fog again Thursday night, especially lakeside.
The low for Thursday night is 69.READ MORE: Judge To Name Special Prosecutor To Investigate Possible Misconduct By Prosecutors In Since-Dismissed Murder Case Against Jackie Wilson
With the stagnant air in place, pollutants will be trapped near the surface through the day Friday. That has prompted an Air Quality Alert.READ MORE: Teen Shot, Critically Wounded In Lawndale
The high for Friday is 91 with mostly sunny conditions.
Showers and storms will accompany Saturday’s front. Once it passes, dry air takes over from Sunday onward.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted Walking On Evanston CTA Purple Line Tracks
The high for Saturday is 92, Sunday 90.