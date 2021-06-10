DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

By the weekend, temperatures will climb to the 90s with thunderstorms possible Saturday.

