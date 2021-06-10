DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Tara Molina
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s issues with rats are no secret to anyone, but just how bad is the city’s rodent problem?

CBS 2’s Tara Molina dug into the numbers Wednesday, focusing on the community area we found has more rat complaints than any other – West Town.

The West Town community area includes the neighborhoods of Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, East Village, Noble Square, River West, parts of Bucktown, and the West Town neighborhood itself – as well as the park of Humboldt Park.

We found through a public records request that people in West Town have already filed more than 1,000 rat complaints this year. They have filed multiple thousands in the past three.

The people we talked to in the area on Wednesday were not surprised to hear that.

Quiet streets, family homes, and alleys that look pretty tidy can be found in West Town – and there’s no sign of a problem when the sun is out. But things change at night, when the West Town rats come out.

“Well, I’ll talk to you about rats,” said Matthew Mertz, who lives with his family on one of the streets we checked out Thursday.

Mertz’s street is among those that have some of the most rat complaints 311. He and his family saw the same well-fed, cat-sized rat so many times here that they named it.

“Chubby,” Mertz said. “Chubby was a well-fed snacking machine.”

Mertz said Chubby is gone now, thanks to the city – and call after call to 311, trap after trap.

“Goodbye, Chubby,” Mertz said. “Adios.”

With more than 1,200 rat complaints filed in the West Town community area just this year, we looked at the same time frame in years past and found consistently high numbers there. They doubled the past two years.

This is a month-by-month breakdown of rodent complaints in West Town by month since February 2019.

Date # of Complaints
Total 6,365
2019 2,099
Feb 6
Mar 104
Apr 132
May 175
Jun 251
Jul 300
Aug 319
Sep 318
Oct 231
Nov 134
Dec 129
2020 3,064
Jan 145
Feb 121
Mar 130
Apr 203
May 342
Jun 297
Jul 347
Aug 370
Sep 380
Oct 308
Nov 231
Dec 190
2021 1,202
Jan 145
Feb 76
Mar 222
Apr 266
May 355
Jun 138

And while West Town has the highest number of complaints in the city, they are followed closely by the community areas of Portage Park, Logan Square, and Lakeview. This is a citywide breakdown of rat complaints by quarter:

Date # of Complaints
2019

41,086
Qtr1

2,492
Qtr2

11,000
Qtr3

18,014
Qtr4

9,580
2020

54,068
Qtr1

7,805
Qtr2

13,958
Qtr3

20,171
Qtr4

12,134
2021

22,625
Qtr1

9,260
Qtr2

13,365
Grand Total

117,779

This is a breakdown of rat complaints in the top five community areas for the first two quarters of 2019, 2020, and 2021 to date:

 

Community Area # of Complaints
24 (West Town)

3,108
2019

668
Qtr1

110
Qtr2

558
2020

1,238
Qtr1

396
Qtr2

842
2021

1,202
Qtr1

443
Qtr2

759
22 (Logan Square)

2,482
2019

623
Qtr1

125
Qtr2

498

2020

986
Qtr1

345
Qtr2

641
2021

873
Qtr1

319
Qtr2

554
15 (Portage Park)

2,377
2019

475
Qtr1

95
Qtr2

380
2020

931
Qtr1

301
Qtr2

630
2021

971
Qtr1

376
Qtr2

595
6 (Lake View)

2,292
2019

619
Qtr1

128
Qtr2

491
2020

806
Qtr1

309
Qtr2

497
2021

867
Qtr1

346
Qtr2

521
64 (Clearing)

2,005
2019

456
Qtr1

80
Qtr2

376
2020

791
Qtr1

282
Qtr2

509
2021

758
Qtr1

310
Qtr2

448

We asked Chicago’s Streets and Sanitation Department about the success Mertz told us they had on his block – and what is being done about the rat problem across Chicago, complaints or not. Streets and San released this statement:

“The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) is dedicated to keeping Chicago clean and healthy, which includes continuing rodent baiting year-round. We recommend residents continue to clean up after their dogs, maintain their gardens and birdfeeders, and contain their garbage to help support our baiting efforts.”

A spokesperson didn’t give us specific info on the city efforts, but did say the department is meeting its target of responding to rodent complaints within five days.

In West Town, residents said that effort we’re told they’ve seen here in West Town.

“Call the city,” Mertz said. “They do help, and they do bait, and they do put poisons down – and it worked.”

The Streets and San spokesperson went on to say everyone has a part in solving the rat problem. They’re asking that you clean up after pets and bird feeders and keep garbage contained to help.

Meanwhile, the Tree House Humane Society is using feral cats to fight the problem across the city. They are placing 10 to 15 cats in neighborhoods every month.

We checked in with the Tree House to see how many have been placed in West Town. Information was not immediately available.

