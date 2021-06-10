CHICAGO (CBS) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with reckless homicide in a hit-and-run crash that killed 1-year-old Jamyah Harris last month.

Police said Damien Davis was arrested Wednesday morning after he was identified as the driver of a Chrysler 300 who rear-ended a Toyota sedan on the 300 block of South Western Avenue just after midnight on May 27.

Jamyah and two women were sitting in the Toyota at the time. Witnesses said the Toyota was trying to turn into a nearby apartment complex.

Police said, after slamming into the Toyota, Davis kept going, and then hit several other parked cars, before getting out of his car and running away from the scene.

Jamyah was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died. The two other women, ages 18 and 23, refused treatment.

“She didn’t deserve this. I know it had to be an accident. If you please just turn yourself in, please turn yourself in,” said the child’s grandmother Rachel Harris. “You took a hole and put it in our heart, man. I just miss my grandbaby. Her mama miss her, her daddy, everybody.”

Harris said Jamyah enjoyed going to the park and pool, and eating chicken nuggets.

“She was fun. She loved the TikTok. She knew how to dance,” Harris said. “She always called, ‘mama, papa,’ she loved her aunts and uncles, her grandma on her mama’s side. She was just our life. She was a sweet baby.”

Davis has been charged with one felony count of reckless homicide, and misdemeanor counts of speeding over 35 mph and driving on a revoked license. He also was issued three traffic citations. He was due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

A $5,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the driver.