CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has died after being found underwater Wednesday evening at Jackson Park Harbor in Lake Michigan.
The Fire Department said it called out a full dive response for a person in the water off what would be 65th Street. The CFD said the man was found thanks to good location directions from onlookers.
Rescue crews performed CPR in an ambulance.
The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
The CFD said he was underwater for more than 20 minutes.