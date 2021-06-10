Instead of boarded-up windows this summer, the heart of Chicago’s streets will close, but this time for space to have fun and dine out.
As part of Chicago’s Recovery Roadmap, the city announced that this summer Michigan Avenue, LaSalle and State Street will all have stretches of street closures for outdoor dining, art programs and other pop-up events – inviting residents and tourists alike downtown.READ MORE: Teen Shot, Critically Wounded In Lawndale
“Sundays on State” is set to launch on July 11 and will make State Street from Madison to Lake an open street every Sunday. There is a wide range of music and cultural performances, as well as outdoor dining and on-street retail. You can sign up for updates at LoopChicago.com/Sundays.
With the help of major civic organizations, the city will also activate “Meet Me On The Mile” which will feature art installations on top of other family activities.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted Walking On Evanston CTA Purple Line Tracks
“Lunch on LaSalle” will turn parts of LaSalle on various Tuesdays into a dining boulevard.
These events will also allow office workers and residents a place to connect after this challenging year, Micheal Edwards, CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance President said. Last summer, both COVID-19 restrictions and the civil unrest emptied the loop.MORE NEWS: Over 29,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
“Taken together, these initiatives and collaborative approach to economic recovery will help our downtown and our city become stronger and more resilient than ever before,” Mayor Lightfoot said in the release.