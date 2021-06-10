CHICAGO (CBS) — Earlier this week, Peter Czosnyka showed us surveillance video of a woman plowing over his Northwest Side front yard with a sport-utility vehicle in the wee hours of the morning this past weekend.
A woman suspected of committing the rampage has now been arrested.
Czosnyka said she did it because he is an outspoken critic of Ald. James Gardiner (45th). He talked about it with CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Monday.
The rampage happened around 3:15 a.m. Czosnyka’s carefully-planted security camera captured most of the vandalism, but not all of it. He said the woman driving the SUV ended what he believes was her targeted rampage by totaling a white sedan that was parked just down the street – an act that security footage caught.
"She mentioned my name a couple of times," Czosnyka said.
The cameras caught that too. The woman is heard saying “Pete,” and also screaming loudly.
Czosnyka is an outspoken critic of Ald. James Gardiner (45th). This is relevant because his wife said the same woman in the same SUV with the same license plate drove by just seven hours earlier with a message.
“Yelled at me, ‘You tell your husband to leave the alderman alone!’” said Noreen Czosnyka.
Czosnyka filed a police report, and even gave police the woman's license plate. Nearly a week later, police on Thursday arrested Maureen McGlade.
The 49-year-old is facing several charges, including criminal damage to property.