CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s not just an eyesore but a hazard – the city is trying to crack down on a problem property in Morgan Park that has infuriated neighbors.

But CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas learned the person the city is looking for is MIA.

“They’ve been throwing garbage and stuff up in here,” said Renee Allen.

The property is covered with trash and overgrown weeds, and at the house that lies on the property, the chimney collapsed.

“It’s ridiculous,” Allen said.

Allen and her neighbors on that Morgan Park block said the mess is overflowing onto their yards. She said the problem property has been vacant for years – unless you count the rodents as tenants.

“I pay for city services and I expect to get some service,” Allen said.

“It’s as if no one really cares,” added Marcella Morrison.

“I don’t know why they don’t do something about in When you have people that are complaining and neighbors that are paying their taxes,” Allen continued.

When we asked the City of Chicago, they said they’ve been trying to do something. They took the code violations to court, which led to more than seven thousand dollars in fines over the past few years for the Kuumba Corporation – a company that took over the property in 2012.

But there is just one problem with all that – the Kuumba Corporation hasn’t paid a dime.

But Brenda O’Neal had paid dearly. She said when the chimney on the property collapsed, it took out part of her fence. And the problems she is experiencing do not stop there.

“It’s raccoons and possums living in here, and because of that its dangerous at night for my animals and my grandbabies,” O’Neal said.

Records show the Kuuma Corporation dissolved in 2013. The city said they have debt collectors trying to find the owner.

We joined the search too, but we haven’t heard from him.

“In the beginning, sometimes my neighbor and I would cut the grass,” Allen said, “but then, you know, we’re getting older.”

So what’s next? The city is pushing to get the house demolished.