CHICAGO (CBS) — Seems Chicago’s most popular birds on Montrose Beach have been ruffling each other’s feathers.
The piping plover couple, Rose and Monty, have a new nest and have laid a new egg.
It only took them six or so days, since their other eggs were eaten by a skunk, to reproduce.
Bird watchers said Rose selected a new spot high on the protected beach using bright white shelves.
A new enclosure is now in place around them. It’s much bigger and stronger with gauge wires and welds.
A camera is also up to watch the pair.
Volunteers are out there from sunrise to sunset to help protect and cheer them on.