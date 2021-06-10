DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Seems Chicago’s most popular birds on Montrose Beach have been ruffling each other’s feathers.

The piping plover couple, Rose and Monty, have a new nest and have laid a new egg.

Piping Plover Enclosure

(Credit: Chicago Park District)

It only took them six or so days, since their other eggs were eaten by a skunk, to reproduce.

Bird watchers said Rose selected a new spot high on the protected beach using bright white shelves.

(Credit: Chicago Park Distrct)

A new enclosure is now in place around them. It’s much bigger and stronger with gauge wires and welds.

A camera is also up to watch the pair.

(Credit: Chicago Park District)

Volunteers are out there from sunrise to sunset to help protect and cheer them on.

