CHICAGO (CBS)– A partial “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse was visible from Chicago early Thursday morning.
Partial solar eclipse happening right now in Chicago! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/SAO6hZ8nUwREAD MORE: Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting At CTA Bus After Being Denied Ride For Not Wearing Mask
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 10, 2021READ MORE: Five Chicago Museums To Stay Open Late On Friday To Celebrate State's Full Reopening
CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon shared a photo of the partial eclipse. Bannon said the eclipse was at 23% coverage at sunrise at 5:16 a.m. in Chicago.MORE NEWS: Man Dies After Being Underwater For Over 20 Minutes In Jackson Park Harbor
She says to make sure you use eye protection when viewing the eclipse.