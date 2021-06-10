DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A partial “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse was visible from Chicago early Thursday morning.

CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon shared a photo of the partial eclipse. Bannon said the eclipse was at 23% coverage at sunrise at 5:16 a.m. in Chicago.

She says to make sure you use eye protection when viewing the eclipse.

