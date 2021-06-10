CHICAGO (CBS)– St. Sabina parish this morning is joining in the vaccination push.
The church has been working with the community to get vaccines in the Austin and Gresham neighborhoods among other areas.
Thursday at 10 a.m., they started offering the Pfizer vaccine. This outreach is being done in conjunction with Roseland Hospital and will be ongoing for the next several months with vaccinations taking place every three weeks.
And at noon, Saint Sabina will also give away 400 boxes of food to those in need in the community. The boxes will provide food for a family of four.