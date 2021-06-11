DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for DeKalb County in the far western suburbs through 4:30 p.m.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports the storm system should weaken over the next 30 minutes, but could bring gusty winds to the area.

(Credit: CBS)

OVERVIEW

A few showers and thunderstorms have developed away from the lake this afternoon, bringing much-needed rain to a lucky few, and providing a brief cool-down.

While a few may be gusty, severe weather is not anticipated. Otherwise, most locations are hot and sunny.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Isolated storm. Low 70.

(Credit: CBS)

Saturday:

Chance of scattered storms. High 86.

(Credit: CBS)

EXTENDED

Sunny and dry weather is expected from Sunday through next week. Temperatures will cool a bit for midweek.

(Credit: CBS)

