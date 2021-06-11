CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for DeKalb County in the far western suburbs through 4:30 p.m.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports the storm system should weaken over the next 30 minutes, but could bring gusty winds to the area.
OVERVIEW
A few showers and thunderstorms have developed away from the lake this afternoon, bringing much-needed rain to a lucky few, and providing a brief cool-down.
While a few may be gusty, severe weather is not anticipated. Otherwise, most locations are hot and sunny.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Isolated storm. Low 70.
Saturday:
Chance of scattered storms. High 86.
EXTENDED
Sunny and dry weather is expected from Sunday through next week. Temperatures will cool a bit for midweek.