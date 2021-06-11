CHICAGO (CBS) — With Illinois now fully reopen without capacity limits on businesses, public health officials reported another new low for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, as the state’s average infection rate remains at its lowest point ever.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 22 more deaths. Illinois is averaging 381 new cases per day over the past week, a 61% decrease from two weeks ago. It's also the lowest 7-day case average since late March 2020.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,387,029 cases, including 23,035 deaths.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 1.0% for the third day in a row, the lowest average infection rate ever reported by IDPH.
As of Thursday night, a total of 707 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since IDPH began tracking them in April 2020. Illinois is averaging 789 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 43% from two weeks ago.
The state’s average vaccination rate is still well below the April peak. Illinois is averaging 48,012 doses per day over the past week, which is up 34% from one week ago, but down 64% from the peak on April 12.
A total of 5,705,969 people in Illinois are fully vaccinated as of Thursday night, accounting for 44.78% of the population.
IDPH said nearly 69% of all Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.