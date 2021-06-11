CHICAGO (CBS)– The Cubs are welcoming back crowds at 100% capacity for the first time since September 2019.
With full capacity, 41,000 fans at Wrigley Field can cheer on the Cubs against the rival Cardinals.
Julian Green, Cubs senior vice president of communications, said fully vaccinated fans do not have to wear a mask at the ballpark. There will still be sanitation stations and contactless payments.
With the reopening limited tickets are over and you can now buy tickets for the whole season.
Big crowds are expected at bars and restaurants in Wrigleyville Friday.