CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were rescued from Lake Michigan overnight near the Adler Planetarium, where a man and woman jumped into the water.
Police said the man and woman were standing on the lakefront around 10:45 p.m. when they jumped into the water near the Planetarium.
Witnesses said the couple appeared to be drowning. A third person dove in to try to save them. Meanwhile, witnesses flagged down police and everyone helped pull them all to safety.
"No one could pull them up. No one could reach them. So I leant my, and I told them to grab the straps of my backpack, and then once they got hold of my backpack, we formed a line along the shore and we pulled them one-by-one until we got them over to the ladder," said Charlie Thomas, one of the witnesses who helped pull those people to safety.
All three people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to get checked out, but no one was seriously injured.