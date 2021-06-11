CHICAGO (CBS) — Rhea is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
She is a very sweet five-year-old lab who loves to cuddle, chew on her bone, play fetch with her favorite ball and go on long walks.READ MORE: CPD Officer Karol Chwiesiuk Charged For Participating In Capitol Riot On January 6
Rhea is a quick learner and already knows not to cross the street without sitting and looking at her companion for approval.
She is potty-trained and sleeps in her crate through the night. Rhea is working on a couple of new tricks every single day.
She’d like to find a home where her family will give her lots of attention, playtime and training.
Click here to get to the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process to learn more about Rhea and the other adorable dogs and cats looking for that special forever home.
Join PAWS Chicago on Saturday June 12 at noon for the “Pup Up” adoption event.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Infection Rate Remains At All-Time Low; Hospitalizations Reach New Low
It’s PAWS Chicago first in-person adoption event of the year.
You’ll meet eight dogs looking for a home at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center by completing a “com-pet-ability” quiz and adoption application prior to arrival.
Learn more about the event and the participating dogs at the PAWS Chicago.org/adopt and look for the “pup-up” picture frames.
Just because it’s Schatzi’s rest day doesn’t mean we’re taking a break from finding her a family!
Learn more about our sweet girl Schatzi and her perfect home at https://t.co/3h0AVkVhhp! #SweatinWithSchazti pic.twitter.com/FbaGkcnDRL
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) June 10, 2021MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?