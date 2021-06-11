DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crash, Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shut down for about an hour near North Avenue on Friday afternoon, following a rollover crash, police said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide further details on the crash, but tweeted pictures showing a damaged minivan being towed away from the scene.

The City’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shut down at North Avenue around 1:30 p.m. after the crash. The lanes reopened around 2:25 p.m.

This is a developing story…

