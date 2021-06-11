CHICAGO (CBS) — The southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shut down for about an hour near North Avenue on Friday afternoon, following a rollover crash, police said.
Chicago police did not immediately provide further details on the crash, but tweeted pictures showing a damaged minivan being towed away from the scene.
The City’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shut down at North Avenue around 1:30 p.m. after the crash. The lanes reopened around 2:25 p.m.
