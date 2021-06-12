CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
Police said the teen was standing on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue around 6:45 p.m., when someone started shooting.
The boy suffered a graze wound to the neck, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was stabilized.
No one was in custody Saturday night.
Area One detectives were investigating.