By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people turned out in Logan Square on Saturday, calling for justice for Anthony Alvarez, a 22-year-old man shot and killed by Chicago police on March 31.

During a rally in Logan Square Park, demonstrators chanted his name and demanded the arrest of Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano, who shot Alvarez during a foot chase.

Protesters later marched to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s house.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Body camera footage released in late April shows Alvarez had a weapon in his hand, but was running away at the time of the shooting.

Solano has been stripped of his police powers as COPA investigates.

