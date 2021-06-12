CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking became a close call for a mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Chicago Friday night.
Police say shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was delivering food near Richmond and Augusta in Humboldt Park when a man pulled her out of her SUV and took off in it. The woman’s little girl was still in the back seat.READ MORE: MISSING: Aniyah Seawood, 14, Last Seen Monday
After circling the block, the carjacker brought the 3-year-old back to her mother, then sped off again with her vehicle.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Chance Of Storms Saturday
A short time later, police were able to find the stolen SUV. It seems the carjacker abandoned it a few blocks east on California Avenue and got away.
Police are looking for that man.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 9 Others Injured In Mass Shooting On South Side
The little girl was not hurt, but her mother had some bruises on her arm.