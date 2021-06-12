DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago, Crime, Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking became a close call for a mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Chicago Friday night.

Police say shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was delivering food near Richmond and Augusta in Humboldt Park when a man pulled her out of her SUV and took off in it. The woman’s little girl was still in the back seat.

After circling the block, the carjacker brought the 3-year-old back to her mother, then sped off again with her vehicle.

A short time later, police were able to find the stolen SUV. It seems the carjacker abandoned it a few blocks east on California Avenue and got away.

Police are looking for that man.

The little girl was not hurt, but her mother had some bruises on her arm.

