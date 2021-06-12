DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a CPD sergeant Friday night.

The sergeant was assisting with traffic control in the 1700 block of East 63rd Street just before midnight when he was struck by a man driving a blue Lexus, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in fair condition with leg injuries.

The driver of the Lexus fled the scene and is not in custody.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

