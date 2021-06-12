DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Saturday Forecast, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm temperatures are sticking around the Chicago area, and after a storm chance Saturday, dry weather will also stick around.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon storms. Expect a high temperature of 86 degrees.

Low temperatures Saturday night will reach 64 degrees.

Sunday will be warm with a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Conditions will remain dry through most of the week, and temperatures will cool a bit midweek.

Forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance of afternoon storms. HIGH: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 87

