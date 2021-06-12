CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm temperatures are sticking around the Chicago area, and after a storm chance Saturday, dry weather will also stick around.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon storms. Expect a high temperature of 86 degrees.
Low temperatures Saturday night will reach 64 degrees.
Sunday will be warm with a high temperature of 87 degrees.
Conditions will remain dry through most of the week, and temperatures will cool a bit midweek.
Forecast:
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance of afternoon storms. HIGH: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 87