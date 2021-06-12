Wind gusts of up to 68mph were measured at Midway International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
One lone SEVERE storm remains (Near Batavia, moving to Naperville) but there are still plenty of storms producing heavy rain and lightning.
Be safe out there folks! pic.twitter.com/VxC6cGMJTI
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) June 12, 2021
Several small hail reports also have come in from Batavia, Bensenville, Carpentersville, and Inverness. Naperville also could get some hail this afternoon, up to nickel sized.
In the very short time these storms have developed, some areas in Chicagoland already have seen 1 to 2 inches of rain.