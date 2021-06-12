DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms bringing strong winds, and in some cases hail, have prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties until 4 p.m.

Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued through 4:45 p.m. for Joliet, Plainfield, and Romeoville (Kane, Kendall, and Will counties).

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports this afternoon’s storms are quick to fire up, and then also quick to collapse, but a couple more warnings are possible as the atmosphere uses up all the heat and humidity this afternoon.

Storms likely will quiet down substantially over the next couple hours.

Wind gusts of  up to 68mph were measured at Midway International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Several small hail reports also have come in from Batavia, Bensenville, Carpentersville, and Inverness. Naperville also could get some hail this afternoon, up to nickel sized.

In the very short time these storms have developed, some areas in Chicagoland already have seen 1 to 2 inches of rain.

